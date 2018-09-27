Wake Forest elementary school on constant lock down due to threats Video

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) - Threats of violence to Jones Dairy Elementary are keeping kids from going outside as the school stays in a state of code yellow security.

Officers arrested Arthur Kochetkov, who lives next to the campus, for communicating threats and making a false report of mass violence on educational property. The school's issues with Kochetkov began four years ago, and the Wake County Public School System has a restraining order against him.

Principal Rob Bendel said that even though Kochetkov is in jail, the school will operate as if he is out. Kochetkov is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center with a $200,000 bond.

CBS 17 obtained copies of several posts Kochetkov made before his most recent arrest, which investigators saved while serving search warrants for his electronic records. There are photos of Wake Forest city signs, Wake County Sheriff's and Wake Forest Police vehicles, and North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson. The post featuring Johnson has a picture underneath of six firearms and the caption "court's in a month (expletive). then it's curtians (sic). for all of you."

In response to the threat, a spokesperson from Johnson's office said it has been "alerted to the threats allegedly communicated."

"While questions about student safety in this case should referred to law enforcement or Wake County Public Schools, Department of Public Instruction staff have been in communication with the school district and law enforcement agencies on the matter and are coordinating efforts," the statement said.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the Department of Public Instruction is working with law enforcement to take all due precautions.

Another post includes the sentence, "And yes, (expletive) you, Mom, I'm probably going to shoot up the neighborhood kids." Kochetkov writes multiple times that he is a military veteran who was trained to be a weapon. He also makes several references to media coverage of his arrests, and one of the posts includes a link to a CBS 17 story from June 20 about his arrest for trespassing at the school.

The school's Parent Teacher Association will meet Thursday to discuss the ongoing security concerns.

"Any threat like this to the school is concerning, especially with the recent school incidents in the US. We have to take this as credible until proven otherwise," PTA president Leslie Fielding-Russell said.

"With that being said, Wake County Public Schools has made JDE's safety their top priority. They have taken many steps to make sure our school is safe now and in the long run. I do feel our school is now a safe place and I have not hesitated to send my children to school."

The search warrants reveal that officers from the Town of Greece Police Department in New York contacted Wake Forest Police on Sept. 16, after someone who had connections with Kochetkov on Facebook reported seeing the threatening posts.

The school system provided CBS 17 with a list of steps taken by the district to improve security at the Jones Dairy Elementary:

Paid for an armed off-duty officer to monitor the school

Paid for a security guard

Posted additional security staff to monitor the school

Added additional security cameras

Built a fence

Added security film to the windows

Cleared brush near the property

Suspended use of the outdoor campus

Installed a new visitor management system to front lobby

Students are been allowed to use the school's playground or participate in any other outside activities.

"It is sad, and some of our children are 6 years old, 5 years old, and they don't get any time to kind of release their pent up energy. They're coming home irritated. They think it's too hot to play, which is really sad," first grade parent Vanessa Gill said.

"I'm glad that they're unaware of what's going on, but they just think everyone's being mean, that they can't play. We're unsure if it will actually come to fruition and that's the scary part. We don't know if he's serious, but we do know that he's mentally unwell."

Fielding-Russell, the PTA president, said the issue with Kochetkov highlights a need to provide resources to individuals with mental illness. She said that if society provided more resources for inpatient and outpatient treatment, threats like this might be prevented.

Kochetkov's posts also make reference to his mental health as he challenges the media and law enforcement to test him for PTSD.

Principal Bendel sent parents a series of daily emails Sept. 18-20 with updates about campus safety. Some of the latest developments include having a deputy on campus from 6:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. in order to provide security for before and after school care.

"In addition to these facility improvements, a Lobby Guard kiosk was installed in our front office. It will be used as part of our visitor sign-in procedure. Each visitor must provide their driver’s license every time they visit our school," Bendel said.

"The machine will scan your driver’s license and do a background check, searching for anyone who is legally prohibited from visiting a school. Once that is complete, the machine will print out a sticker with your name and picture on it, which should be worn in an easily visible location, serving as your visitor nametag."

Gill said the extra effort still doesn't make her feel safe. She said a fence won't stop Kochetkov from hurting someone.

"It's a pretty helpless feeling at this point, but I do encourage all of the parents and maybe just any community member to go to the (court) hearing on the 10th of October at 9 a.m.," she said.

"It kind of helps to show that everyone cares and and we're taking it very seriously and we're hoping that it makes a big impact and that the judge sees that we're scared, we're nervous, that these are our children and it's not just a threat."

The Jones Dairy Elementary PTA will meet Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Middle School Auditorium. Association leaders invited Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, and Wake Forest Police Department officers to attend.