Wake Forest family displaced after fire damages home

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

The blaze was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Groveton Trail, according to Capt. Ben Davis of the Wake Forest Fire Department.

Davis said that the fire began on the back of the home and the vinyl siding then burned. The fire then spread into the attic, Davis said.

Photo from Wake Forest Fire Department
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

It took 16 to 18 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, Davis said.

The family of four and their dog managed to safely get out of the house. The Red Cross is assisting the family, Davis said.

The home sustained fire and water damage throughout. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Davis.

Wake Forest Fire Department photo

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss