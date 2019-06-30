Wake Forest family displaced after fire damages home

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

The blaze was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Groveton Trail, according to Capt. Ben Davis of the Wake Forest Fire Department.

Davis said that the fire began on the back of the home and the vinyl siding then burned. The fire then spread into the attic, Davis said.

Photo from Wake Forest Fire Department

It took 16 to 18 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, Davis said.

The family of four and their dog managed to safely get out of the house. The Red Cross is assisting the family, Davis said.

The home sustained fire and water damage throughout. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Davis.

Wake Forest Fire Department photo

