Wake Forest family illuminating the sky with decades-old holiday lights display

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A decades-long tradition returns Friday night as one of the Triangle’s largest light displays will illuminate the sky for the first time this season.

The Piper family will welcome the community to their home in Wake Forest where they can marvel at more than a million lights scattered across the property, which is located at 5725 Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest.

While the event is free, the Piper family accepts donations to help pay for the display. In addition to the lights, they operate a train for people to ride through the property as well as a candy shop.

“Where it really got started is in the front yard, and people would just ride by the road and see. It just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Linwood Piper.

He said his mother, Shirley, started the tradition in 1986. She passed away in 2017 and urged her family to continue the display during the holiday season.

“Oh, yeah. Her favorite time of year,” said Shirley’s husband Jesse. “She got it into her head that she wanted to buy everything she could buy.”

A few months before Shirley died, her family won the “Great Christmas Light Fight.” In addition to a cash prize, they won a trophy with several Christmas lights inside. The next Christmas, her family brought the trophy to the candy shop and noticed the lights no longer stayed illuminated but began to flash on and off. They think it’s a sign Shirley is still watching and enjoying the display she spent years putting together.

“A lot of people we see and watch their kids grow, their families grow each and every year. It’s good. It’s fun,” said Linwood Piper.

The light display is on every day until Jan. 2, 2020. People are welcome to visit between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The store, Santa and the train are only there until Dec. 24. After that, you can only drive through the light display. Pets are allowed.

Rain and snow can impact whether the property is open on any given day, so the family encourages people to check their Facebook page for updates.

