Wake Forest fire crews battle house fire, rescue person from crashed SUV

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest fire crews were kept busy early Sunday morning, responding to a house fire and rescuing a person trapped in an overturned crashed SUV.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a two-story home along Melcombe Way, according to Wake Forest fire officials.

“Engine 4 arrived on scene with heavy fire showing from the rear of the home,” officials said in a tweet about the blaze.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control soon after arrival.

However, a photo from the scene showed the rear of the home sustained damage from the fire.

Just two hours later, Wake Forest fire crews responded to an overturned SUV that was crashed off the road along Wait Avenue, officials said.

“Crews arrived to a single vehicle crash with one patient trapped inside,” a tweet from fire officials said.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters managed to free the trapped person from the rear of the SUV.