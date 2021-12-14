Wake Forest Fire Department accepting applications for volunteer firefighters

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its family of firefighters.

Whether you’re certified or not, the department is interested in having you suit up and help out.

All volunteers must commit to at least 24 hours of crew duty each month. Responsibilities while on shift can include fighting fires, providing medical assistance, responding to emergency scenes, educating the public about fire safety, or providing administrative support.

