Outbreak of COVID-19 being monitored at Wake Forest fire station

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Five more firefighters assigned to Wake Forest Fire Department Fire Station 2 have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

In total 13 members of Fire Station 2 are quarantining, which makes up half of the firefighters working at the station on a given day, officials say.

The outbreak of cases was announced after one firefighter tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the total to six.

The Town of Wake Forest said testing will continue Tuesday for other firefighters across all three shifts at Station 2 that may have been exposed.

“We are continuing to closely monitor conditions and perform contract tracing, so our situation remains fluid,” said Fire Chief Ron Early. “We are in close contact with the Wake County Health Department to ensure we are doing all we can to implement control measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The fire station closed Saturday so the facility, along with all ladders, vehicles, and equipment, could be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

On Monday morning Fire Station 2 reopened.

“We’re going to be over-cautious about this. We’re going to grab as many people as we think is necessary; isolate them, get them tested. Just to make sure this does not get out of control,” Early told CBS17 on Monday.

Early told CBS 17 on Monday that the firefighter who tested positive Saturday started to feel sick after work that morning and got tested at their doctor’s office.

That day all the firefighters at Fire Station 2 were sent home and told to self-isolate.

“When we respond to calls, we wear our personal protective equipment. Gloves, masks things like that. At that time, that person didn’t even respond to a call,” Early said.

Officials say firefighters have been wearing PPE during all interactions with the public. As a precaution, Wake County Emergency Services will follow up with people who came into contact with any firefighter who has tested positive, officials say.

The Town of Wake Forest said the fire department “remains fully operational and is able to adequately fill all shifts and effectively respond to emergencies across Wake Forest.”

If assistance is needed, the Wake Forest Fire Department has mutual aid agreements with other fire departments in Wake County, officials say.

When asked if the need for mutual aid would slow response times, an official said one fire truck is in service at Station 2.

The other four stations in Wake Forest are assisting with covering Station 2’s response district, so the department “fully capable” of meeting the customary 4-6-minute response time.

This is not the first fire station in the Triangle to battle an outbreak of COVID-19.

In August, 17 firefighters at Clayton’s Fire Station One contracted the virus.

The station’s deputy fire chief, Jason Dean, and the wife of a part-time firefighter there, Alison Vessie, both died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.