Wake Forest fire station closes for cleaning after firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest fire station has closed after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, town officials said Saturday.

The firefighter who tested positive works at Fire Station 2 at 9925 Ligon Mill Road, according to a news release from Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Station 2 is closed until further notice, so the facility can be professionally cleaned and sanitized,” Crabtree said in the release.

He added that all firefighters at the station have been “sent home and told to self-isolate.”

The Wake Forest Fire Department is performing contact tracing to find out if others were exposed.

“There will be no interruption to fire services in Wake Forest as a result of the positive coronavirus case,” Crabtree said.

