Wake Forest golfers play a round in near-freezing temperatures

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — With temperatures close to freezing and snow in the forecast, you’d think the Heritage Gold Course in Wake Forest would be a ghost town.

But CBS17 found a trio of golfers finishing up a round of 18 holes in 38-degree weather on Thursday.

“It’s better to play now and then go home and have some whiskey, forget about that cocoa,” said longtime club member Jim Oleksa.

With golf already on the calendar — the golfers said canceling wasn’t an option.

“I called Jim this morning to make sure we were playing and he said of course,” explained Rick Davolt. “So here I am.”

All braved the cold with no caddies, no coats, and no gloves. “I feel like I can’t feel my hands when it’s 85°,” Oleksa said jokingly of why he wasn’t bundled up.

He had high hopes of ending the day with a good par. He explained, “I’m in my early 70s, I felt like I could shoot my age on each 9.”

While their round ended with more bogeys than birdies — we found Zachary Cox perfecting his swing on the driving range.

“It’s freezing, but I try and play golf everyday or work at the game, it’s hard,” Cox said of playing in the cold weather.

The fanatic golfers said breaking out the clubs in the cold comes with pros and cons.

Oleksa explained, “The fact that the ball doesn’t go nearly as far as you’d like it to.”

“The pros are that if you can play in the cold, by the time it warms up, it’s a lot easier,” said Cox.

The group of golfers said the snow most likely won’t keep them away.

“I have played in just about every type of weather I think you can possibly play in,” said Cox. “So if the course is open, I will probably be here.”