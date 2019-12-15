Wake Forest has Christmas celebration despite parade cancellation

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Although Wake Forest canceled its annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday that didn’t mean there were no celebrations.

Hundreds of community members joined together to sing Christmas carols around the tree by town hall.

The Wake Forest band played for everyone.

Santa Claus also came for a visit with many children.

Later, the group visited neighboring businesses downtown.

Town leaders canceled the parade after protests were planned surrounding a Confederacy float being in it.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now