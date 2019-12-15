Wake Forest has Christmas celebration despite parade cancellation

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Although Wake Forest canceled its annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday that didn’t mean there were no celebrations.
Hundreds of community members joined together to sing Christmas carols around the tree by town hall.
The Wake Forest band played for everyone.
Santa Claus also came for a visit with many children.
Later, the group visited neighboring businesses downtown.
Town leaders canceled the parade after protests were planned surrounding a Confederacy float being in it.
