Wake Forest invites residents to participate in Chalk Your Walk Week

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – This week Wake Forest families are invited to use chalk to draw pictures and write positive and uplifting messages on their driveways and sidewalks.

This is part of the town’s ongoing effort to promote community involvement, art and creativity, while also emphasizing the importance of staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Town of Wake Forest would like residents who participate to share photo and messages through their online form. The town will then post them to Wake Forest’s Facebook page online photo gallery. Residents are also invited to post pictures to social media by using the hashtag #StayStrongWF.

At the end of the week, three winners will receive a special prize and be announced on the town’s Facebook page. Click here for more information.

Wake Forest would like to remind resident we are all in this together and have an important role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community. They ask you do your part by practicing these health and safety guidelines.

Stay home (except for extremely limited circumstances)

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water

Avoid touching your face

Keep distance between yourself and others

Clean and disinfect surfaces that get touched often