Wake Forest launches anti-litter campaign; volunteers pick up nearly 3000 lbs of trash already

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new campaign launched in the town of Wake Forest is encouraging people to keep the community clean of litter.

“Show Some Love, Keep Wake Forest Clean” launched in early 2021 after a number of residents complained to the town about the amount of trash around the community.

“Prevention is the best key or method in obviously getting rid of it so that’s what we’re trying to aim at prevention, although anyone interested in reducing it or removing it, we’re absolutely welcoming them to do that because it’s a noticeable issue,” sustainability coordinator Jeanette Johnson said.

The anti-litter campaign allows volunteers to rent a litter kit. The kit comes with supplies needed to pick up trash safely. Volunteers can rent the kits for about a week.

Since the launch, the campaign has already been a huge success. Volunteers have picked up nearly 3,000 pounds of trash.

Click here for volunteer information and to learn how you can also get involved in the upcoming statewide litter-sweep April 10-24.