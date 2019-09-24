Wake Forest looking for volunteers, teams for ‘Zombie Survival’

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Do you think you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse?

The Town of Wake Forest is giving you a chance to prove it at their “Zombie Survival” event on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is hosting the event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at E. Carroll Joyner Park, according to a press release.

Teams comprised of two-to-four players are invited to participate and try to survive a “zombie attack.”

The press release explains that participating teams will have 60 minutes to retrieve items needed to survive a night in a containment zone. During the game, Zombies will attempt to steal your “life flags.” If you make it back to base camp with all your supplies and at least one “life flag,” your team will be named “Zombie Survivors” and have a chance to win the grand prize. But, lose all your flags, and the Zombies win.

The cost to enter is $20 per team for Wake Forest residents and $35 per team for non-Wake Forest residents.

But, zombie volunteers are needed. Volunteers will be transformed into the “undead” by professional face painters and chase humans.

You can register to participate or contact PRCR Events Coordinator Suja Jacob at sjacob@wakeforestnc.gov.

