WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man was arrested early Thursday morning for stabbing someone with a pocket knife, according to arrest warrants.

At 2:30 a.m., police responded to a stabbing call in the 4000 block of Burlington Mills Road in Wake Forest.

According to arrest warrants, Jimmie Lavoir Smith Jr., 40, of Wake Forest, assaulted Adrian Colfield with a pocket knife. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Smith was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and received a $45,000 secured bond. He will appear in court on Thursday.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.