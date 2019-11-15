Wake Forest man charged in series of vehicle break-ins across town

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A 39-year-old Wake Forest man faces felony charges after police connected him to a string of vehicle break-ins across the town, officials said.

On Nov. 10, Wake Forest police arrested Justin Mark Joseph Verderber after a person reported seeing suspicious activity.

Earlier that same day, police were called to North Main Street after someone reported a suspicious person looking into parked cars, town officials said.

Officers witnessed a man pulling on the door handles of vehicles parked along the 100 block of North Wingate Street.

Verderber was identified as that suspect and taken into custody, officials said.

Justin Verderber on Nov. 14, 2019. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

He was initially charged with misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.

But on Nov. 14, police charged with him a series of felonies after he was connected to vehicle break-ins along Rock Spring Road, East Cedar Avenue and North Wingate Street, officials said.

Along with the initial tampering charge, Verderber faces two counts of felony motor vehicle breaking and entering, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, and one count of possession of stolen property.

He’s being held under $12,500 secured bond.

The Wake Forest Police Department relies on the Town’s citizens to be its eyes and ears. Anyone witnessing or experiencing suspicious activity is urged to call the police department at 9-1-1 or 919-556-9111. You may remain anonymous.

