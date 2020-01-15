Wake Forest man charged with breaking into cars, stealing credit cards and using them, deputies say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old Wake Forest man faces felony charges after deputies said he broke into several vehicles in the Wake Forest area and used financial cards he stole from them.

Jeremie Serge Fwala is being held under a $100,000 bond following his arrest on Wednesday.

Investigators said the thefts occurred from December 28 to January 12.

Fwala faces felony charges of breaking and entering into motor vehicles, financial transaction card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, a total of 27 felony counts.

Deputies say the location of the incidents occurred:

7824 Melcombe Way, Wake Forest

72213 River Park Dr., Wake Forest

2820 Kingston Manor Dr., Wake Forest

Deputies say more charges may be forthcoming as additional investigators are able to review their cases.

