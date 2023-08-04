WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man has been charged in connection to three break-ins at a residence.

On July 20, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a breaking and entering in the 2200 block of Averette Road. The victim had witnessed a subject on her security camera steal two televisions and other personal belongings.

The suspect returned to the same residence later that day and stole lawn tools, the sheriff’s office said. On Wednesday, the victim called to report that the same man had returned and stolen various items.

Daniel Todd Williams, 47, was arrested and charged Thursday with four counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Investigators were able to recover the victim’s property on the same day as Williams’ arrest.

Williams was taken into custody and processed at the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 unsecured bond.