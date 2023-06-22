WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday.

According to Wake County officials, police were sent to a possible assault along the 500 block of North Taylor Street at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, authorities say officers found a dead man outside a home in the area. The man was later identified as Frederick Taylor.

Police found and arrested 55-year-old Gary Lamonte Watkins in Youngsville, charging him with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He’s currently being held in the Wake County Jail without bond. His next court date is set for Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.