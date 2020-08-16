Wake Forest man dies after vehicle crosses median in crash along US 1

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving two vehicles left a man dead and closed all lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest for about four hours Saturday.
Police say the crash happened before 11:50 a.m. near Stadium Drive in Wake Forest.
Wake Forest town officials said a vehicle driven by a Wake Forest man was traveling south along Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 when his vehicle crossed the median and struck a vehicle traveling north.
Wayne Martin Walker, 73, who was driving the vehicle that crossed the median, died, Wake Forest officials said.
Authorities say a woman who was driving the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The woman’s condition is unknown, police say.
Images from the scene showed a red minivan and a black SUV, both with major damage.
The road reopened around 3:45 p.m.
