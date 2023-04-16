WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man from Wake Forest died in a crash along U.S. 1 Sunday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. along U.S. 1 at the Wake/Franklin county line at Wall Road, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper J.T. Southerland.

The wreck happened as the man was driving south in a Honda Accord on U.S. 1, Southerland said.

The driver veered off the road and hit a utility police. The driver then died, the trooper said.

No other vehicles were involved. The man’s name was not released Sunday night.

Officials said it’s unclear what caused the wreck.