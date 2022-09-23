WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man is facing several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor charges, according to arrest records.

Royce Cosmo Fuoco, 47, was arrested Thursday at his Wake Forest home by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, according to Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

Fuoco is facing 12 charges of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

CCBI arrest records show the charges date back to Nov. 21, 2021.

Fuoco is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $2 million secured bond, according to arrest records.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Fuoco has a court date on Friday.