Wake Forest man found dead on strand of Carolina Beach, officials say

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The body of a Wake Forest man was located on the beach strand in Carolina Beach Saturday morning.

Carolina Beach police say the man has been identified as 23-year-old Kendrick Joseph Jermaine Brown.

Members of the Carolina Beach Police & Fire Departments, alongside New Hanover County EMS, were dispatched to the beach access point off of Scallop Lane in response to an unconscious male in nearby shallow water.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday. Once the body was located, first responders attempted to render aid before determining that no signs of life were present.

The NC Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified, with an autopsy scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: