Wake Forest man wanted in connection to convenience store armed robbery

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man is wanted after police say he robbed a convenience store Wednesday morning.

Police say at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man walked into Cruizers Convenience Store located on 12500 Capital Blvd., in Wake Forest.

The man displayed a handgun and demanded money. An employee, who was not injured, gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means of travel, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as standing approximately 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He appeared to have short dreadlocks approximately one-half to one inch in length. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black shirt, dark jeans, black shoes which appeared to have white trim near the soles, and a black hat with a white emblem or symbol on the front center of the hat, which had writing on the right side of the brim.

You are asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610 if you have any information.

