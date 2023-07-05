WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man is urging everyone to take precautions this summer, especially around feral or wild animals. He and his dog were both recently bitten by a rabid cat.

Doug Bretherick’s dog, Tucker, is friendly with people and animals, so the pair never minded coming across a cat during their morning walks in their Wake Forest neighborhood.

“The cat, you could tell, seemed to be friendly, part domestic part feral, and it would approach us, but not get close enough to touch it,” he explained.

A couple of weeks ago, he says the cat came closer than usual.

“I bent over started petting it. I never thought anything of it. He kind of rolled his mouth over and kind of bit my finger, but not hard,” Bretherick recalled. “He kind of grabbed ahold of Tucker’s thigh.”

Bretherick wasn’t concerned until that evening, when he saw the cat again. This time it acted much differently.

“Out of nowhere that cat just came flying at me out of the brush and at that point, I knew something was wrong,” he said. He said even after he pushed the cat away with his foot it kept coming at him.

He contacted animal control and learned that the cat had attacked some of his neighbors.

According to the Wake County Health Department and Wake County Animal Services, it was part of a feral cat colony and exposed at least five people to rabies before it died.

Bretherick says five people were bitten, including him, and two were scratched. Bretherick needed a series of rabies shots, and Tucker got a booster at the vet.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, several Central North Carolina counties including Wake, Durham, Johnston, and Orange have reported multiple cases of rabies in animals this year. Infected animals include bats, raccoons, foxes, and a skunk, as well as, a dog and a cat.

A Wake County spokesperson says animal control did trap one additional cat from the Wake Forest neighborhood, and it’s currently under observation.

Bretherick and Tucker will still enjoy their walks, but they’re being extra careful and encourage others to do the same.

“Just stay safe, and if an animal does try to approach you, be cautious,” Bretherick urged. “Don’t try to pet it.”

