WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest Middle School will have increased security Tuesday after a threat was made on social media, according to the school’s principal.

In a statement, Principal Chris Bradford said they are investigating after a threat “to our school and specific members of our school community” was posted on social media.”

The school will have law enforcement from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office along with “WCPSS Security personnel, on campus tomorrow as a precautionary measure,” Bradford said in a statement.

Principal Bradford thanked the students and their families who shared information about the threat and asked all families to talk with their students about the “seriousness of making threats of any kind.”

Bradford said that students and families can report safety concerns to the anonymous tip line at (919) 856-1911.

