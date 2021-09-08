Wake Forest mobile home park residents push for rezoning, money to help with relocating

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – What started as an effort to stop Wellington Mobile Home Park in Wake Forest from being sold to developers is now an effort to make sure it is re-zoned.

Residents of Wellington Mobile Home Park and supporters gathered outside Wake Forest Town Hall Tuesday night with signs asking the board of commissioners to approve the re-zoning of the property and to provide residents with money to help them relocate.

If the rezoning is approved, the developer, Middleburg Communities, said it will give $250,000 to Triangle Family Services to help residents with relocation costs.

Organizer Ronnie Jackson said that would average out to about $5,000 a home. He said some in Wellington Park received quotes upwards of $17,000 to move a trailer. That’s why they’re asking the town for additional support.

“I’m sitting here facing homelessness if I don’t get enough money to be able to move my trailer somewhere,” said resident Harold Burnett. “I live on a very small amount of money, social security.”

Those living at Wellington Park have until mid-January to find a home.

With real estate prices in the Triangle booming, Dill Moran said he won’t be able to stay in Wake Forest once Wellington Park is sold.

“There are no mobile home parks to move the trailers to, so what we have to do is find another place to go, but we need the help,” Moran said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Jason Pfister, Vice President of Entitlements for Middleburg Communities, asked the town to credit $125,000 of the $250,000 the company will be fronting for relocation fees.

The $125,000 would come from recreation fees associated with the new homes, and not from existing taxpayers, the town said.

The board will vote on the rezoning on Sept. 21.

The proposed development will have a maximum of 260 single-family rental homes, Pfister estimates they will range from $1,300 to $2,200 in rent.

Wellington Park has 43 housing lots, about 12 of the units already moved.