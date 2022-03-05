WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It is an excruciating time for North Carolinians who have loved ones in Ukraine.

One Wake Forest woman told CBS 17, it’s hard for her and her family, watching the news and waiting to hear from her parents, grandmother and cousins.

“My family specifically has been fortunate at this point to only spend a few times in the shelter and their cellars. Others are not as fortunate,” Olena Kozlova-Pates said.

The Wake Forest mom was born and raised in Ukraine, and came to the U.S. for college, and stayed in the country.

She watches with horror at the destruction going on in her homeland.

She’s now trying to help her children understand the news.

“We have been under complete bombardments and tries of occupation,” Kozlova-Pates said. “(My kids) are trying to connect with their grandparents and they can’t because there’s no connection.”

She also refuses to sit idly for any updates.

“As long as I hear from my folks, and I know they’re safe, and as long as I hear from my friends and other parts of Ukraine, and (know) that they’re safe, I think I’m okay,” Kozlova-Pates said. “I just need to get to work.”

Olena Kozlova-Pates’ family (Provided by Kozlova-Pates).

Her work is trying to help her family and friends from afar.

She told CBS 17 that some of them are joining the fight, even as civilians.

“These are not military or reservists,” Kozlova-Pates said. “These actually are just civilians. Men and women who are waiting in line to receive their orders to go protect their homes.”

To make sure they have what they need, she’s collecting supplies to send to the Polish border.

“Volunteers are establishing these contact points there where we can bring our supplies,” Kozlova-Pates said. “Then they can distribute them and decide what is what.”

She went to Wasington, D.C. for the last weekend of February to rally for more American aid, financial support and to get more Ukrainian’s official refugee status.

“The sooner the better, because refugees are coming out and there are more and more of them,” she said.

Kozlova-Pates said she’s inspired by her loved ones who are fighting for their freedoms.

“I have always been inspired by, by my heritage, by my culture by my ancestors. So, it has always been inspiring for me, but what it has been now I certainly have never seen it in all of my life,” she said.

Two trucks of supplies are already on their way to Warsaw.