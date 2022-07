WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest.

According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.

All lanes reopened just before 8 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.