Wake Forest named NC’s first ‘Monarch Town USA’

Wake Forest is North Carolina’s first “Monarch Town USA” (Photo: Town of Wake Forest)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to spot some butterflies during what’s left of the summer then you may want to head over to the state’s first “Monarch Town USA.”

Monarch City USA, a nonprofit “that advocates for cities and town to actively recover their monarch butterfly populations,” just named Wake Forest the state’s first Monarch Town USA, according to a news release from the Town of Wake Forest.

The designation means that the town is “committed to preserving and growing the monarch butterfly population.”

According to the Monarch City USA website, “nearly a billion monarch butterflies have vanished since 1990 because” plants that they rely on, such as milkweed and nectar plants, are disappearing across the country.

The nonprofit encourages cities and towns across the U.S. to support butterfly population by planting the plants that the insects need to survive.

Wake Forest’s butterfly garden, which contains nectar plants and milkweed, is located in E. Carroll Joyner Park, located at 701 Harris Road.

Town officials recently installed signs at the park that identify the butterfly habitat.

