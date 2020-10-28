Wake Forest neighbors of husband accused of killing wife say there was history of domestic violence

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband was arrested Monday in the death of his Wake Forest wife earlier this month, officials said.

The incident was first reported on Sept. 30 when Wake Forest police responded to a home in the 8500 block of Hampton Chase, according to a news release from Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

“Upon arrival, officers learned a female resident suffering from serious injuries had been transported by EMS to a local hospital,” the news release said.

The woman, Stephanie Farley, 50, died on Oct. 14., according to officials.

Neighbors who wish to remain anonymous say the husband and wife had a history of domestic violence and often saw police at their home. Neighbors also said Stephanie Farley suffered from mental health issues.

John Charles Farley, 51, of the home where the woman was initially found, was charged with murder in the case Monday, officials said.

“There were probably 10 to 15 police officers and cars in the neighborhood. That’s when I knew something serious happened,” a neighbor said of the night the incident happened.

Court records show the victim, Stephanie Farley, has been arrested and charged several times within the past two years for assault, battery and communicating threats — all related to incidents that happened within her house.

The Farleys have two teen children. Neighbors who wish to remain anonymous say they’re praying for those children and their entire family.

“It’s heartbreaking for them because within a 30-day period they lost both their parents. One is now dead and the other may be behind bars for many years to come so it’s a sad situation,” a neighbor said.