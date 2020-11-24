Wake Forest offering service for Santa Claus to call children

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Wake Forest is letting children sign up for Santa to call them — given the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The town is calling the event “Calls from Santa.”
The calls will be made to children on Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. During the calls, children can talk to Santa about their Christmas wish-list.
Children’s parents must sign up in advance for the phone calls. Registration starts Nov. 27 and continues through Dec. 2.
There is an online method to sign up or people can visit the Joyner Park Community Center or Town Hall by 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The calls are free, but must be local, Wake Forest officials say.
