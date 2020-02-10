1  of  2
Breaking News
1 injured in shooting in Rocky Mount, police say NC State receives response from NCAA in Dennis Smith investigation

Wake Forest officer fired as SBI conducts child porn investigation, official says

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Wake Forest police

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest police officer has been fired as state officials conduct a child pornography investigation, town officials said Monday.

Cpl. Alex Sims, 35, was placed on administrative leave Jan. 10 — just after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told Wake Forest Police about an investigation, according to Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

After a three-day internal investigation by Wake Forest police, Sims was fired, Crabtree said.

Sims has not been charged with any crime, according to Crabtree. He had worked for the town as a police officer since April 2013.

He was promoted to the rank of corporal in January 2019, according to a Facebook post from Wake Forest.

No other details were released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss