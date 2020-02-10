Wake Forest officer fired as SBI conducts child porn investigation, official says

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest police officer has been fired as state officials conduct a child pornography investigation, town officials said Monday.
Cpl. Alex Sims, 35, was placed on administrative leave Jan. 10 — just after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told Wake Forest Police about an investigation, according to Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.
After a three-day internal investigation by Wake Forest police, Sims was fired, Crabtree said.
Sims has not been charged with any crime, according to Crabtree. He had worked for the town as a police officer since April 2013.
He was promoted to the rank of corporal in January 2019, according to a Facebook post from Wake Forest.
No other details were released.
