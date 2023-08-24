RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people of interest after a suspicious structure fire earlier this week.

On Aug. 22 around 3:50 p.m., the Wake Forest Police and Fire Departments responded to a suspicious structure fire at an abandoned home at 226 E. Jones Ave.

Police said the two captured in surveillance images were near the home before the fire.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the two people in the photos or knows their whereabouts is urged to contact Det. L. Williams at 919-435-9617 or through email at LWilliams@wakeforestnc.gov. You can also call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.

Police said the fire appears to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.