WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — At E. Carroll Joyner Park, kids in Wake Forest are learning all about what police and fire departments do.

“It’s a good way to teach that younger generation, to keep those traditions going,” said Rob Wilkinson, D.A.R.E. Community Outreach Officer.

Wake Forest Fire and Police partnered together to host a summer camp for kids.

The goal is to expose kids to careers in public safety.

Those who attended got the chance to learn all about the dangers of drunk driving while driving golf carts using goggles to distort their vision.

They were also introduced to the technology police departments use like the robot and SWAT vehicle.

Over on the fire side, the Wake Forest Fire Department’s Search and Rescue teams showed kids their rescue equipment.

Kids also got the chance to ride up 103 feet on the ladder.

First responders say they want teens to understand that there are plenty of careers out there.

“If I can spark any interest in kids to be a first responder or firefighter or even if they want to be a police officer— that right there, that’s a big take,” said Glenn Ebron with Wake Forest Fire.

This is Wake Forest’s second time doing the summer camp, and they tell me that they plan to do it again next year