WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a Kinston man for his role in the shooting of a boy in broad daylight at a downtown Wake Forest intersection.

Town spokesman Bill Crabtree said Tuesday that Shyheem Vamel Tyleek Isler, 21, was arrested Monday on a charge of aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Isler was being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond after Crabtree said he was taken into custody without incident.

His arrest came after the May 19 shooting in which police found the boy shot at the corner of North White and East Spring streets. Another boy who police said was responsible for the shooting was taken into custody later that night.

There were at least 23 evidence markers, which are typically used to denote the locations of shell casings, at the scene.

Because both the victim and the suspected shooter are younger than 18, Crabtree said no additional information about them will be released.