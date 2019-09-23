Wake Forest police ask for help identifying 2 connected to grocery store larcenies

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police are asking for help identifying people connected to larcenies at several grocery stores in the Wake Forest area, according to a news release from town spokesperson Bill Crabtree.

The subjects shown in the surveillance photos are wanted for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes those shown in the photos or may know their whereabouts is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department tip line at 919-435-9610.

No further information was released.





More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now