WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with the removal of the “Little Free Library” in Wake Forest.

“The Little Free Library” was originally located in the area of the intersection of South White Street and Elm Avenue before being removed on Nov. 21.

Wake Forest police said they have obtained arrest warrants for 26-year-old Alexander James Krumenacher of Stantonsburg in connection with the removal. He will be charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny and one misdemeanor count of damage to property, according to police.

With information given by someone local and information by Flock Safety Cameras, officials said they were able to identify Krumenacher

Police need help locating him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.