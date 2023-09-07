WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Wake Forest are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted in connection with an incident that occurred at Walmart on Aug. 26.

According to a release from the town, the individuals are wanted for using a stolen credit card to buy items valued over $2,000 at the Walmart located at 2114 S. Main St.

(Courtesy of the Town of Wake Forest)

In surveillance footage, the men were seen leaving the scene in a burgundy Dodge truck.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the individuals or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Det. J. Bryant at (919) 435-9618 or jbryant@wakeforestnc.gov. Confidential calls can also be made to the Wake Forest Department Tip Line at (919) 435-9610.