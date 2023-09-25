WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Monetary donations are being accepted for Wake Forest Police Department’s 17th Annual Turkey Drive on Nov. 20.

Since WFPD held their first Turkey Drive in 2007, the department has given out around 11,000 turkeys to those in need in the area. Around 800 were distributed just last year.

Donations will be accepted through Nov. 18 online. WFPD is also accepting cash or check donations by contacting Officer K. Abshire at kabshire@wakeforestnc.gov. To make a donation of frozen turkeys or other monetary donations on Nov. 18, head to WFPD Main Station located at 225 S. Taylor St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Turkey Drive will be from 8-11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry, 149 E. Holding Ave.