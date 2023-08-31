WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Wake Forest are asking for the public’s help identifying people wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in the area.

According to a release from the town, the individuals captured in surveillance images are believed to be involved with the theft of many items valued over several thousand dollars from Lowe’s Home Improvement at 11800 Galaxy Dr.

Police are seeking help identifying the people pictured, who are wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in Wake Forest. (Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

Police are seeking help identifying the people pictured, who are wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in Wake Forest. (Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

Police are seeking help identifying the people pictured, who are wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in Wake Forest. (Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

Police are seeking help identifying the people pictured, who are wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in Wake Forest. (Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

Police are seeking help identifying the people pictured, who are wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in Wake Forest. (Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

Police are seeking help identifying the people pictured, who are wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in Wake Forest. (Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

Police are seeking help identifying the people pictured, who are wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in Wake Forest. (Courtesy Town of Wake Forest)

Some of the people police are looking for are also believed to be involved in thefts at other locations.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or their locations are asked to contact Sgt. S. Cashwell at (919) 435-9623 or scashwell@wakeforestnc.gov or call the confidential Wake Forest Police Department tip line at (919) 435-9610.