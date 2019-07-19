Wake Forest police explain where money actually goes from speeding tickets

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Speeding tickets can cost you upwards of $100 and days in court if you’re trying to fight them.

Stephanie Carter’s currently fighting a speeding ticket she got in Wake Forest this year.

“There’s no way that I could’ve been speeding. Three other cars were in front of me, it was pouring down rain, cold and we were just pulling out of church,” she said.

Carter said the entire experience left her furious and upset.

It’s a concern Wake Forest Police have heard before.

They posted on social media this week, “There’s no conspiracy, no quotas or ulterior motives and certainly no get rich scheme motivating the Police Department to write tickets. Instead, it’s simply one of the ways they work to keep us safe.”

The spokesman for Wake Forest also commented on the issue.

“There are two things we often get accused of. One is that we’re trying to raise revenue by issuing speeding tickets. The second is we’re trying to meet a certain number of quotas. Both of those are just patently false,” said Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest town spokesman.

Crabtree said they want people to know exactly where their money’s going.

For a $190 ticket, he said only $5 goes to the town.

The majority (nearly $150), goes to the state general fund and the rest goes to fees and retirement funds.

The largest share of court costs goes to the State’s General Fund, to be spent by the General Assembly however they think appropriate.

“Seems like it should be more to the police department since they’re enforcing those laws, they should be getting some of that money,” said driver Lee Montgomery.

However, not everyone agrees.

“If you get 20 people and you’re charging $5 and then their time and driving record, you’ll make out,” said Carter.

The city says oftentimes, they patrol certain areas at the request of people in the community. And at the end of the day are trying to keep people from getting hurt or dying.

“It’s just not safe,” said Crabtree. “Our officers have a job to do. They’re fantastic at the job they do and we think of most of our residents appreciate their effort.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now