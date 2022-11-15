WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department will accept frozen turkey donations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday as part of its annual Turkey Drive.

According to a news release, officers will be available at the police department main station, at 225 S. Taylor Street, throughout the morning to thank donors and unload the turkeys.

The three-hour drop-off event will allow police to be able to coordinate the storage of all the donated turkeys.

Officers are also accepting monetary donations and gift cards throughout the morning which will be used to purchase additional turkeys. Checks should be written to the Wake Forest Police Department.

Online donations can be made via PayPal at WFPD Turkey Drive through midnight Saturday.

Police will distribute the frozen turkeys to disadvantaged families, while supplies last, from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Avenue. There is a limit of one free turkey per family.

For more information, email Officer K. Abshire at kabshire@wakeforestnc.gov