Wake Forest police investigating armed robbery at McDonald's

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) - Wake Forest police are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at a McDonald's over the weekend.

A Town of Wake Forest official said that officers responded to a robbery call at the McDonald's located at 1001 Forestville Road around 3:30 a.m. on July 22.

An employee told authorities that a man wearing all black and showing a handgun forced her inside the store as she was opening the door. After being forced inside, the employee said the suspect forced her to open the safe and give him the money.

The employee called 911 after the suspect fled from the store. She was not injured, officials said.

The suspect is described as being "short and stocky" man, approximately 40 years old, who is approximately 5 foot 7 and has a scratchy/rough voice and a large tattoo on his left bicep/shoulder. The man was wearing dark-colored pants, T-shirt and a hat. He was also wearing "Timberland-style" shoes and had a half-mask over his face, according to officials.

Anyone who believes they may have information concerning this is encouraged to call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.