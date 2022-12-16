WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location. The subjects entered the store and stole a generator valued at more than $1,200.

Anyone who believes they may recognize these individuals or know their whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Bryant at 919-435-9618 or JBryant@wakeforestnc.gov or call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.