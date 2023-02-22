WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a person in connection to an assault.

The subject is wanted for questioning in an assault that happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Dollar General at 421 Brooks St.

(Town of Wake Forest)

Anyone who believes they may recognize this person or know their whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Wood at 919-435-9622 or jwood@wakeforestnc.gov or call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.