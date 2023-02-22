WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a person in connection to an assault.
The subject is wanted for questioning in an assault that happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Dollar General at 421 Brooks St.
Anyone who believes they may recognize this person or know their whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Wood at 919-435-9622 or jwood@wakeforestnc.gov or call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.