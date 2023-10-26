WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people wanted in connection to stolen items from earlier this week.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects, who are accused and stealing nearly 80 items of facial cream from the Publix Super Market on Forestville Road in Wake Forest.

The total worth of these items is valued over $1,500.

The pictures show a woman wearing a black facemask, a white sweatshirt with colorful dots and camouflage pants, as well as a man wearing a black North Face jacket and gray shorts.

Anyone who believes they may recognize these suspects or know their whereabouts is urged to contact Det. C. Higgins at 919-435-9613 or chiggins@wakeforestnc.gov or call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610.