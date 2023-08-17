WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for damaging property along the Smith Creek Greenway.

Eight benches and an information board along the greenway in the vicinity of Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, were damaged, according to the Town of Wake Forest.

(Town of Wake Forest)

(Town of Wake Forest)

(Town of Wake Forest)

(Town of Wake Forest)

Sometime late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, vandals used saws to cut the slats in the composite wood benches in an unsuccessful attempt to remove the planks from the metal frames, the town said. The vandals also used rocks to destroy a trail information board.

Park maintenance crews have removed the information board and benches which will cost several thousand dollars to repair and reinstall, the town said.

“We provide benches along our greenways so users can rest, relax, and enjoy the beauty of nature,” said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Director Ruben Wall. “It’s terribly disappointing that someone would maliciously destroy these amenities at the expense of the town and the people who use these trails.”

Anyone with information concerning the vandalism is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150. You may remain anonymous.