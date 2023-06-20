WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Wake Forest are looking for two men they say racked up $10,000 in fraudulent purchases at Lowes.

The town’s police department on Tuesday released surveillance images of the two men they say used a construction company’s business account last month to make those purchases.



The Wake Forest Police Department released these surveillance images of two men they say racked up $10,000 in fraudulent purchases at the Lowes home improvement store on Galaxy Drive. (Photo credit: Wake Forest Police Department.)

Police say they left the home improvement store on Galaxy Drive in a gray semi truck with burgundy fenders.

If you recognize them, you are asked to contact Detective J. Bryant at 919-435-9618 or at this email address, or call the department’s tip line at 919-435-9610.