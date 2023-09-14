WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in several thefts at Lowe’s.

Police said the suspects are wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of several items over the past month at the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Galaxy Drive. The items are worth several thousand dollars.

(Wake Forest Police Department)

Police said the suspects are also believed to be involved in thefts at other locations.

Anyone who believes they might recognize the individuals or know where they are should contact Sgt. S. Cashwell at 919-435-9623, scashwell@wakeforestnc.gov, or call the tip line at 919-435-9610. All calls are anonymous.