Wake Forest police locate missing 90-year-old woman

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say 90-year-old Martha Pendergrass has been found safe.

The Wake Forest Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating Martha Pendergrass.

Pendergrass, age 90, was last seen today at 7:50 a.m. along the 3600 block of Willow Stone Lane in Wake Forest. She was reported missing at 12:20 p.m., police say

Pendergrass is described as a white female standing 5’ tall and weighing approximately 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, white shirt with tie-dye jacket and hoodie and pink shoes.

Pendergrass suffers from a cognitive impairment and non-life threatening medical condition that requires her to take prescribed medication.

A Silver Alert is expected to be issued later today.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martha Pendergrass is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.

