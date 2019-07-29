Wake Forest police send warning after 65 vehicles broken into this year, 9 guns stolen

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police are reminding people to lock their cars in light 65 reports of motor-vehicle break-ins totaling $25,000 in stolen property so far in 2019.

A news release said nine handguns have been reported stolen, as well.

“Why on earth someone would leave their handgun or other firearm in an unlocked vehicle is beyond my comprehension,” says Lt. J. Morris of the Criminal Investigation Division. “People need to understand that when they leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle they are inviting a criminal to take it. If owners are not comfortable storing firearms inside their home, then they should invest in a safe or locking device.”

The release said 4-of-5 firearms stolen during these kinds of crimes are never recovered.

“Every firearm owner is responsible for ensuring that their gun is always under their control and when it is not, that it is placed in locked storage and out of sight,” the release said.

